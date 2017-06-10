Transform your space with a new concrete floor coating

ST. LOUIS, MO – Tired of that drab concert floor at your home or business. Technique Polish & Coatings has versatile and customizable options to turn that indoor or outdoor surface into something special. Professional installers use their expertise and creativity to guide customers through all the stages of the project ensuring the end-result is a floor that is functional, captivating, and enduring.
Home surfaces that can be redone include garage floor coatings, pool areas, basements, kitchens, and patios. They also do commercial work, including restaurants, storefronts, offices, cafeterias, and automotive dealerships.
