TV’s Batman, Adam West, dies at 88

HOLLYWOOD -The family of Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, says he has died at age 88.

Family members said on a verified Facebook page that West died Friday night after “a short but brave battle with leukemia.”

West played the superhero straight for kids and funny for adults.

He initially chaffed at being typecast after “Batman” went off the air after three seasons. But he was pleased in later years to have had a role in kicking off a big-budget film franchise showing the character’s appeal.

He returned to the role in an episode of the “The Simpsons.”

More recently, he did the voice of nutty Mayor Adam West in the long-running “Family Guy” series.

In April 2012, West received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Born William West Anderson in Walla Walla, Washington, he moved to Seattle at age 15 with his mother after his parents divorced.

He graduated from Whitman College, a private liberal arts school, in Walla Walla.

After serving in the Army, he went to Hollywood and changed his name to Adam West, and began appearing on a number of television series, including “Bonanza,” “Perry Mason” and “Bewitched.”

He was married three times, and had six children. He had homes in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, but he and his wife, Marcelle, spent most of their time at their ranch near Sun Valley, Idaho.

RIP Adam West.

