Alive at 25: Driving course focuses on challenges faced by young drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO – It can be so exciting to get your driver’s license. It can also be overwhelming, scary, and challenging. Alive at 25 is an interactive driving course offered by the Safety Council of Greater St. Louis that focuses on the unique challenges faced by young adult/newly licensed drivers ages 15-24. It is ideal for young drivers who have been stopped for traffic violations.

Classes are held at the AT&T store in Brentwood, MO and at the Spencer Library Branch St. Charles.

To register, visit www.stlsafety.org/register-online