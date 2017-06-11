Arts Pop: Muny opens for 99th season in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Muny is ready to open for its 99th summer season in Forest Park. The outdoor theatre opens the 2017 season with the classic Jesus Christ Superstar on Monday, June 12.

The full line up of seven shows is: Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12 – 18), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (June 20 – 29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5 –11), All Shook Up (July 13 –19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21 –27), A Chorus Line (July 29 – August 4), and Newsies (August 7 –13).

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Theatre Critic Judith Newmark breaks down the Muny season and had a special, in-depth Muny map for you in this Sunday's A&E section of the newspaper.

All Muny shows start at 8:15pm. Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $95.00, but the Free Seats are also an option.