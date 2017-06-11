× Fowler’s Home Run Sparks Cardinals Sweep of Phillies

Dexter Fowler’s three run home run made a winner out of Adam Wainwright and led the Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the Phillies on Sunday at Busch Stadium. Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning, Fowler smacked his ninth homer of the season to give the Cards a 3-2 lead. Wainwright pitched five innings, allowing two runs, but Fowler’s big fly had Waino in line for a victory.

Sixth inning RBI singles by Tommy Pham and Eric Fryer padded the Cardinals lead to 5-2. Kolten Wong’s double scored Pham to up the Redbirds lead to 6-3. Seung Hwan Oh struggled in the ninth inning, allowing two runs. But Oh recovered to pick up his 15th save of the season in the 6-5 win.

The victory finished off a weekend three game series sweep by the Cardinals over Philadelphia.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has the Cardinals winning post game report.