Hancock & Kelley: Comey testimony, Confederate monument removal, MO special legislative session

ST. LOUIS, MO - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the U.S. Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, just one month after President Donald Trump fired him. Comey answered questions about the FBI's Russia investigation, his private interactions with Trump, and his his handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe. Hancock and Kelley discuss the probe and the fallout of the testimony in depth.

The week, the pair also discuss the removal of a Confederate monument in Forest Park and Governor Eric Greitens' calling a special legislative session in Missouri to consider abortion regulations.