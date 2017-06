Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO -You hear the stories often here on FOX 2. Elderly persons losing money to scammers on the phone or over the internet via email and ransomware. So how do you protect your parents or grandparents? Matt Kasten, the owner of Digital Doc Chesterfield, has some advice on how to better protect them with technology.

