Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox Sports lead play by play announcer Joe Buck will be calling his third U.S. Open Golf Championship coming up on Fox 2 this coming week. Coverage begins Thursday, June 15 and continues through Sunday, June 18 on KTVI from Erin Hills Golf Club, located just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with Joe Buck, previewing this year's U.S. Open course and coverage.