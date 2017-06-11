× MLB draft starts Monday, will feature St. Louis area talent early

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- It may be the least-hyped drafts in professional sports, but Major League Baseball’s annual amateur selection process kicks off Monday in Secaucus, NJ, and it shouldn’t take long for local names to come off the board.

University of Missouri pitcher Tanner Houck, from Collinsville, entered his junior season as a possible number one overall selection, but now appears more likely as a selection in the middle or the latter half of the first round.

Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger (CBC), has also appeared in mock drafts as a bet to be chosen in the middle of the first round. Burger, of Chesterfield, is trying to keep his junior season alive by staving off elimination in the college baseball postseason.

Several other players with local ties figure to be drafted in later rounds.

The St. Louis Cardinals do not have any first day selections as part of the punishment handed down in the hacking scandal involving former Scouting Director Chris Correa and the Houston Astros.