Pig & Swig festival coming back to Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS- Do you love food and fun? Then head to Ballpark Village on Saturday, June 17, 2017, for the Pig & Swig BBQ festival . The day will feature live music, eight of St. Louis’ best barbecue vendors, including Sugarfire, Iron Barley, and Beast Craft, multiple whiskey brands, premium cigars from the Cigar Box, and more.

All ages are welcome! Bring Dad and celebrate Father’s Day a day early. Admission is free with food and drinks available for purchase. A VIP option is available for those 21 and up. The festival runs from Noon to 7:00pm.

More information: Pig & Swig BBQ festival