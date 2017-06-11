× Police: Armed robbery suspect used stun gun device

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL- Police here are investigating a late-night armed robbery after a suspect reportedly used a stun gun in a convenience store heist. Authorities say it happened at the Circle K on Bunkum Road at 11:30 Saturday night.

Police say a black male, 5’10, in his mid-40s with gray facial hair, wearing a light striped shirt, a light color skullcap and black pants, took cash and alcohol, and had what may have been a TASER or other stun gun device.

The suspect fled on foot. No injuries were reported