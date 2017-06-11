Post Scripts: James Comey testimony, Youth Sports Powerplex looks for new home

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Post Dispatch newspaper national and political editor Christopher Ave joins FOX 2's John Brown to wrap-up the week’s biggest stories. This week, they discuss the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey before the U.S. Senate intelligence committee with Washington, D.C. reporter Chuck Raasch. They also talk about the falling out between the city of Chesterfield, MO and Powerplex, a large baseball and softball development, and where the plans go from here with reporter Jacob Barker.
