Rock the Community kickoff event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis -- A community meeting to improve relationships between police and the citizens they serve Saturday evening. This is the kickoff to this years "Rock the Community Summer initiative". The event took place in the newly renovated Keiner Plaza. Organizers bring together people from across the city to bridge the gap between communities and Police and try to put a stop to the violence. Rock the community is an organization that aims to bring opportunities, exposure and hope to young people in communities across the St. Louis Metro area. The goal of today's gathering is to have residents can showcase their talents, learn abput opportunities and resources in the community and just a way to show unity.