Union police looking for attempted armed robbery 'person of interest'

UNION, MO- Authorities in Franklin County need the public’s help in trying to track down someone who tried to rob a Union store Sunday morning.

Union police released surveillance images showing a person in a hoodie/sweatshirt top and a mask at Frick’s Market, around 7:45. The suspect, believed to be a man, did not display a weapon but claimed to have a knife and a gun.

The suspect was last seen in a green shirt after fleeing the scene on North Washington Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call Union police or your local law enforcement agency.