Yadier Molina out of Cardinals’ lineup Sunday for third straight game

ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will not be in the team’s starting lineup for the third straight game as the ‘birds on the bat’ wrap up a weekend series and look for a sweep at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Manager Mike Matheny told reporters Saturday that Molina’s back has been “pretty locked up”.

Mike Matheny says Yadier Molina is available in an emergency tonight, but his back is “still pretty locked up.” #STLCards pic.twitter.com/peWncmnV6A — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 10, 2017

Eric Fryer has seen all the action behind the plate and is the only other catcher on the roster. The team is off Monday and then has a day-night doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday at Busch Stadium.