COTTLEVILLE, MO – A two-vehicle crash has sent 5 people to area hospitals in St. Charles County. Coleville fire crews responded Monday to a head-on collision at Highway 94, near Soldier Drive around 1 pm.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage.

Two adults and 3 children were sent to trauma center hospitals. All of the patients are listed in serious condition.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the accident by the St. Charles County Police Department.