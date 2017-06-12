× Amid worries about bats, prosecutor moves to new office

IRONTON, Mo. (AP) _ With concerns about bats literally falling from the ceiling, a rural Missouri county’s prosecuting attorney’s office has decided to relocate.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Iron County prosecutor’s office moved to the courthouse Thursday. It was previously housed in a former sheriff’s residence attached to the historic jail that opened in 1867, where bats were found in the attic last year.

Sheriff Roger Medley says something, perhaps bat guano, was seeping through the ceiling.

Missouri probation and parole employees moved out of the second floor of the same building last year. The sheriff says bats were falling through the ceiling and landing on the desks of employees.

Meanwhile, about 20 inmates remain in the jail.

Iron County is about 100 miles south of St. Louis.

