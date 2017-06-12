× Chicago White Sox select CBC grad Jake Burger with 11th overall pick in MLB draft

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- It’s a pretty good bet that Jake Burger won’t soon forget what’s happened over the last three days. His college baseball season ended when his surprising Missouri State Bears fell to TCU in a Super Regional elimination game on Sunday.

On Monday, the slugging third baseman became a first round draft pick, selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 11th overall pick.

Burger won plaudits for his performance off the field in a press conference after the Bears were eliminated (check out the video below):

According to a pre-draft interview, Burger’s favorite players were either former White Sox slugger Paul Konerko or former Cardianal Scott Rolen. His favorite team? The Chicago White Sox.