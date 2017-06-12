Chuck Schumer trolls Trump with parody of Cabinet meeting

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

WASHINGTON — Minutes after President Trump’s first full, public Cabinet meeting Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted a short video parodying the roundtable.

The 25-second video features the minority leader surrounded by his sycophantic staff.

“I want to thank everyone for coming. I just thought we’d go ’round the room,” Schumer says.

The New York lawmaker’s staff proceeds to speak in turn, each flattering the senator.

“Your tone was perfect. You were right on message,” the first staffer, Lucy, says about his Sunday show appearance.

“Michelle, how’d my hair look coming out of the gym this morning?” Schumer asks, turning to the next staffer.

“You have great hair. Nobody has better hair than you,” Michelle says.

Schumer’s third staffer interjects, directly quoting part of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’s earlier statement: “Before we go any further, I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda.”

The camera goes dark as Schumer slams the table and the staff bursts into laughter.

The tweet linking to the video received more than 14,000 re-tweets Monday.

By Grace Hauck