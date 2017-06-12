Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco..TUESDAY JUNE 13, 2017:

No major changes here…welcome to summer…The dome of summer high pressure in control much of the week ahead…moving off to the east and opening the door to a more direct southerly flow instead of the drier southwest flow…as a result the humidity continues to rise…in the solid soup for Tuesday…maybe, just maybe a few around Tuesday afternoon…a slightly better shot Wednesday and Thursday…but no all day rain…think hit and miss…and focus on the afternoon and evening on Wedneasday…overall much of the time will be dry. Spot storms on Friday and into the weekend…but at this point still lots of questions about the weekend weather…lets give that a little more time.