Girl, 12, stabbed during fight between mom, man

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago police they are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed during a fight between a man and the child’s mother

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Monday that investigators have a “person of interest” in custody who they believe stabbed Alexis Stubbs late Sunday. Guglielmi says criminal charges are expected.

Police says the girl was attacked at about 9:45 Sunday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on the city’s North Side and rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead an hour later.

Investigators haven’t released details about the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.