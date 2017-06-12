Jefferson County man takes matters into his own hands to track down who stole his wallet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, MO – One Jefferson County man isn`t afraid to go after whoever stole his wallet.

Deputies told him that it might be a while before they could investigate his case, so he started doing some digging of his own.

He`s hoping to find out who did it with the help of this BP gas station.

He says the suspects used his credit card to fill up here, and the owner says they were caught on camera.

Andrew Eslow says he walked out to his truck this morning to find it had been rummaged through. So, had his SUV. His wallet was missing. He checked his credit card statement and sure enough it had been used. He traced its usage to the gas station down the street from his house at 4:45 this morning.

At least a dozen of his neighbors on Blecha and West Rock Creek also had their cars rummaged through. Even scarier, they say the crooks stole a gun out of one of the trucks.

It`s a quiet street in a quiet town. So much so, all the neighbors we talked to say they`ve never had to worry about locking their car doors before.

Andrew is locking his car now, and wants the suspects caught. He’s a little on edge until they are.

“There`s people walking around our yards through the whole neighborhood and they are comfortable to go through your yard in the middle of the night and take your belongings.”

He`s worried about what they`ll do next.

The BP gas station won’t hand the surveillance over to him, but they say they are working to get it in the hands of deputies.