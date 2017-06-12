× L.A. pride parade renamed ‘ResistMarch’

WASHINGTON (AP) _The Los Angeles pride parade was renamed the ResistMarch, and tens of thousands turned out, some carrying rainbow flags or signs reading “Love Trumps Hate” through Hollywood on Sunday.

Speakers included U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters.

Waters led the crowd in rousing chants of “impeach 45!”

She said “we’re going to take our country back from him,” and told the marchers that they have the strength, the courage and the power to do it.