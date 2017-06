ST. LOUIS- Miss Robbie Montgomery, founder of Sweetie Pies, has a show coming up! The St. Louis staple stopped by FOX to tells us about her very big day!

Miss Robbie of Sweetie Pies presents: Meet Me in St. Louis

Friday, June 23rd 9 p.m.

BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups

700 S. Broadway

Tickets are available at Sweetie Pies on Delmar and West Florissant.