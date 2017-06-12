Missouri takes step toward compliance with federal ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has signed a bill aimed at averting a scenario in which Missouri residents could have been turned away at airports for lack of valid identification.

The legislation signed Monday will give residents the option to get driver’s licenses or other identification cards that comply with the federal Real ID Act.

Compliance with the tougher proof-of-identity requirements is necessary at airports, some federal facilities and military bases. The federal government has said Missouri licenses won’t be valid at airports in 2018 if they’re not compliant.

But some lawmakers have raised concerns about privacy over the federal law’s requirement that states retain license personal documents, such as birth certificates. Missouri lawmakers banned state compliance with Real ID in 2009.

The new law undoes that. It takes effect Aug. 28.