Police discover loads of stolen pink lingerie, loungewear in man’s vehicle

DES PERES, MO – Charges are expected against a man accused of stealing more than $2,300 worth of apparel from a west St. Louis County Victoria’s Secret store.

Police report a man and woman were seen at the store at West County Center May 31st.

“They entered their store with their own, large, empty shopping bags. And filled them up quite quickly,” Des Peres Department of Public Safety Detective Marshall Broughton said.

The theft was not discovered until after the pair left the store, police said. A sales clerk saw that several items were missing, and then checked surveillance video to confirm.

Another local police department said the man was spotted stealing from the Victoria’s Secret store at the Galleria.

A description of the man and his vehicle matched what detectives reported in Richmond Heights.

Days later, the same man was arrested at the West County store. An officer made contact with him, and made an arrest following a search of the man’s car, police said.

“With his consent, [they] recovered a majority of the merchandise,” Det. Broughton said. “Along with security tags, and security features used to remove those security tags.”

The identity of the woman seen on surveillance May 31st is unclear, police said. The two were seen arriving and leaving together in the same car. The case against the man has been forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office for review.