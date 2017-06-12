× Woman, son shot in Belleville neighborhood – Police

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Detectives with the Belleville Police Department responded to a double shooting Monday afternoon in the Signal Hill neighborhood.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Glenview, police said.

The victims were identified as a 57-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son. The shooting started outside the female victim’s home.

The woman was shot twice and her son shot once. Both were conscious and taken to a hospital.

