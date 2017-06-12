Song of the Day – Muny Monday’s – The Little Mermaid!

It’s Monday… Muny Monday! Want to see a heavenly masterpiece? It’s time to go Under The Sea at the Muny! One of the most popular animated films in history is now a splendid and magical Broadway musical. The Little Mermaid will be at the Muny June 20-29 and we have tickets to give away!

Headstrong Princess Ariel dreams of a life on land far from her ocean home, and she’s willing to risk her Father’s love and wrath to find it. Featuring Academy-Award winning hits like “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl,” this spectacular Muny production will leave your entire family happy as a clam.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, June 12th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

