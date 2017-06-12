St. Louisans ready to beat the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – If Monday was any indication, summer in St. Louis is almost here. Blue skies, bright sun and temperatures well over 90 degrees. Though the heat was not enough to stop people from staying active in Forest Park.

"I was hoping the humidity here would hold off for a little bit longer than it did but it's St. Louis so it's to be expected" said one Forest Park jogger.

At the Muny in Forest Park, the free seats line became the perfect place for a pop-up picnic. As lines of people beat the heat waiting to get inside for opening night of the Muny's summer season.

"I like hot weather so I'm good with" said one Muny patron. "I think if it's a good show tonight we're going to come another night so the heat won't bother us" she said.

With temperatures forecast for just as hot or hotter in the coming days, whether hitting the pavement on the trail or enjoying a night at the Muny, St. Louis is ready to beat the heat, any way they know how.