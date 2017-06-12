× Tanner Houck selected by Boston Red Sox with first round pick

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- Collinsville High School graduate Tanner Houck joined a select fraternity when he was selected in the first round of the 2017 Major League Baseball amateur draft Monday night. Houck, a junior pitcher at the University of Missouri, came into the season considered as a candidate for the top overall pick. Instead, he was taken by the Boston Red Sox with the 24th overall selection.

He went 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA in the first year of the Steve Bieser regime at Mizzou, and follows in the footsteps of Max Scherzer, Aaron Crow and Kyle Gibson, all MU pitchers of recent vintage who were selected in the first round. Houck becomes the seventh in that group.

Houck appeared ready for every contingency as the evening unfolded, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch intern Mitchell Forde.