Teen to stand trial as adult in St. Louis carjacking killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A teenager will stand trial as an adult in the carjacking death of a visitor from New York state who was in St. Louis to see a newborn grandchild.

Prosecutors on Friday charged 17-year-old Richard Donaldson of St. Louis County with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and other crimes. Donaldson was 16 when the crime occurred.

Police say Donaldson and two others robbed 72-year-old Kenneth Spalter of Pound Ridge, New York, and his wife in February.

The crime happened as Spalter and his wife were getting out of their son-in-law’s car. The gunmen demanded the keys to the car. One of the men grabbed Kenneth Spalter’s back pack, which contained an iPad and other items. Police say that gunman fatally shot Spalter when he resisted.