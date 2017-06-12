× Who shows up with Bill Cosby to court?

Bill Cosby is never alone when he exits his vehicle in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Each morning, as the once-beloved TV dad makes his way to the courtroom, where he is standing trial on charges of indecent assault, he is clutching the hand or arm of someone new.

His wife, Camille, joined him for the first time Monday, Day Six of the trial.

Cosby’s attorneys say the 79-year-old actor and comedian is legally blind because of issues with glaucoma, and he appears to rely on his daily companion to lead him down the photographer-lined walkway to the courthouse.

He often bows his head and squints or closes his eyes, though he’s quick to smile and acknowledge those who engage him along the way.

Here’s a look at those accompanying Cosby:

Keshia Knight Pulliam

On Monday, it was Pulliam with her hand inside Cosby’s elbow. Now 38, Pulliam portrayed the adorable Rudy Huxtable, the youngest daughter to Cosby’s Dr. Cliff Huxtable, on “The Cosby Show,” for eight seasons. She was 5 when she first appeared on the show in 1984.

In 2015, Pulliam told “Today” the allegations against her TV father weren’t consistent with the man she knew.

“You know, it’s an unfortunate situation,” she said. “And it’s kind of still the same for me, because that was never my experience with him.”

As the trial began, Cosby tweeted a photo of him and Pulliam, with a reference to Rudy. In another tweet, he used the hashtag, #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.

Andrew Wyatt

Cosby’s faithful publicist arrived each day of trial, no matter who else was accompanying the star, but on Tuesday, Wyatt and Cosby walked alone. Cosby gripped Wyatt’s elbow en route to the courthouse.

Wyatt — who is regularly seen at court hearings by Cosby’s side, guiding him by the bicep in and out of the courthouse and helping him into his car — is one of the comedian’s staunchest defenders.

When Cosby spoke to CNN earlier this year, his first extensive interview in more than two years, Wyatt said he set up the interview so listeners could hear the “passion and concern” in Cosby’s voice and remember who he is and who he always has been.

“I want people to hear that and hear the strength in his voice,” the publicist said. “He has a strong mind, and he’s capable.”

The founder of Purpose PR, Wyatt is a Bessemer, Alabama, native, who attended Miles College before working in local television.

Sheila Frazier and John Atchison

On Wednesday, Cosby walked hand in hand with Frazier and Atchison to the courthouse.

Frazier, 68, played the wife to Cosby’s character, Dr. Willis Panama, in the 1978 Neil Simon film, “California Suite,” which featured an all-star cast boasting Jane Fonda, Alan Alda, Michael Caine, Walter Matthau and Richard Pryor.

Her first movie credit was in the blaxploitation crime drama “Super Fly,” and over the years she appeared in episodes of such TV shows as “Starsky and Hutch,” “Dallas,” “The Love Boat,” “Magnum P.I.,” “227” and “The West Wing.”

Atchison, Frazier’s husband of more than nine years, is a New York-based hairstylist to the stars. Among his clientele: actors Danny Glover, Frank Savage, Candice Bergen, Robin Givens, “The Cosby Show” alums Lisa Bonet and Phylicia Rashad, singer Dionne Warwick, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, US Rep. Maxine Waters and Bill and Camille Cosby, according to his salon’s website.

Lewis Dix Jr. and Joe Torry

Cosby exited his black SUV on Thursday to be greeted by Wyatt and fellow actors Dix and Torry. The comedian held Dix’s left arm as they walked to the courthouse, and Torry helped guide Cosby once they were inside.

Dix played in many popular sitcoms in the 1990s, including “Roseanne” and “Friends.” The Philadelphia native appeared in episodes of “A Different World” — a spinoff of “The Cosby Show” — in 1988 and 1990 and later was in an episode of “Cosby” in 1999. In 2005, he appeared in an episode of “That’s So Raven,” which stars Raven-Symoné, who played Olivia, the granddaughter (by marriage) of Cliff and Claire Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.”

Torry, again

After getting help with his suitcoat and taking Torry’s arm, Cosby shook hands with one of the police officers who would escort him to the courtroom Friday. With his hands inside Torry’s and Wyatt’s elbows, the comedian at one point sunk toward the ground as they walked, drawing smiles from Torry and Wyatt.

Torry is the first of Cosby’s celebrity friends to join Cosby for a second day of proceedings.

The 51-year-old actor has had numerous TV and film roles. In the mid-1990s, he was featured in in the movies “Poetic Justice,” “House Party 3” and “Tales From the Hood.” His TV credits include “NYPD Blue,” “NCIS” and four episodes of “ER,” in which he played Chris Law, a character who sues Dr. Mark Greene after Law’s brother dies.

Camille Cosby

Cosby’s wife of more than five decades, Camille, showed up with her husband Monday. It was the first time she’d done so. In November, Wyatt told CNN that Cosby had the “full support” of his friends and family, and Wyatt expected Camille Cosby to attend the trial.

Wearing sunglasses and a broad smile, Camille Cosby held a blue-and-beige handbag in one hand and her husband’s arm in the other.

Last month, Cosby sent out a tweet, saying he loved her and his four daughters, and asked his late son to “keep fighting in spirit.”

Camille Cosby has been relatively quiet about the charges. In a February 2016 deposition, it was revealed that the 73-year-old had provided sparse answers in regards to allegations that her husband had assaulted multiple women. Asked specifically if she felt Bill Cosby had violated their wedding vows by procuring Quaaludes for women with whom he wanted to have sex, she replied, “I have no opinion of that.”

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

By Eliott C. McLaughlin