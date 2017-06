Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- One woman was killed and a man was injured in an overnight shooting in north city. It happened around 10 p.m. on Euclid Avenue at Terry.

The woman, in her 20s, was shot several times. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man was shot in the side. He is expected to survive.

There is no word on suspects or a motive.