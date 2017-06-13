× Cardinals Blood Drive June 13-15

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Cardinals literally want you to bleed red this week. They’re asking fans to step up to the plate and donate blood.

Today, tomorrow and Thursday, the Cards are teaming up with the Red Cross to hold blood drives. All you need are two forms of I.D. be in good health and weigh above 110 pounds.

Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals t-shirt.

Full list of locations:

Tuesday, June 13

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, Mo.

Noon to 6 p.m. at The Lion’s Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, Mo.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, Mo.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at James J. Eagan Center, 1 James J. Eagan Center Drive, Florissant, Mo.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fenton Masonic Lodge, 401 Hays Hill Drive, Fenton, Mo.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, Mo.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Drive, East Alton, Ill.

Wednesday, June 14

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Ave., Clayton, Mo.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Favazz’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, Mo.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Road, St. Louis, Mo.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Pointe Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, Mo.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 W. Fifth St., Washington, Mo.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Mo.

Noon to 6 p.m. at Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, 1112 E. Cherry St., Troy, Mo.

Thursday, June 15

Noon to 6 p.m. at Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, Mo.

Noon to 6 p.m. at Eugene Northern Community Center, 400 W. 4th St., Rolla, Mo.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Elk Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, Mo.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn South County, 6921 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, Mo.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL.