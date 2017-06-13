× 3 monkeys recaptured after escaping cage at Springfield zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Officials with the zoo in Springfield say three monkeys were able to get out of their cage and one made it outside zoo grounds before they were recaptured.

Henson Robinson Zoo executive director John Wright told The (Springfield) State Journal-Register Monday that the spider monkeys were captured without trouble after about three hours Saturday afternoon.

Wright says staffers found 36-year-old female Coacoa, 5-year-old male RJ and 3-year-old male Rudy outside their enclosure. The monkeys weigh about 13 pounds. Wright says the monkeys were able to separate the fence and squeeze through an opening. Staffers lured Coacoa and Rudy into a holding building but RJ got away. He was captured in a net a few hundred yards from the zoo.

Wright says the clamps on the enclosure have been replaced.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register