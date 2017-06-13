Ballpark Village selected to receive global award for excellence

ST. LOUIS- Ballpark Village has been selected as finalist for Urban Land Institute`s Global Awards for Excellence. It’s a cool title, but what does it mean?

Ballpark Village Developer, Blake Cordish from The Cordish Companies, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.

International Award Recognizes Real Estate Projects that Achieve the Highest Standard of Excellence in Innovative Design, Construction, Economics, Planning, and Management.

The St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies recently announced a dynamic $220 million, 550,000 square foot second phase that includes a 29-story, high-rise luxury residential tower, the first Class-A Office Building in downtown St. Louis in nearly

thirty years, and additional retail, restaurant and entertainment space.

A group of winners chosen from the finalists will be announced in October at the 2017 ULI Fall Meeting in Los Angeles.

To learn more visit: stlballparkvillage.com