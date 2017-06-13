× Black carp in Illinois sparks concern about native wildlife

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) _ A new Asian carp found in central Illinois has prompted concern about native wildlife.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials say a black carp was caught in April in the Illinois River south of Peoria, more than 100 miles north of where the species has been recorded.

The Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2rXr2gG ) reports only a few dozen black carp have ever been caught in the state’s waters, but it’s an invasive species that could have a serious effect on native wildlife if it grows in larger numbers.

The black carp eats mussels and snails, some species of which are listed as threatened or endangered amid competition with exotic species, loss of habitat and pollution. The native birds, fish, turtles and otters that also feed on mussels also could be affected.