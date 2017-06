ST. LOUIS — We have a special congratulations for Cardinal Manager Mike Matheny. He became a grandfather this morning. Ryker James was born Tuesday morning to Tate and Margaret Matheny.

Tate played college baseball at Missouri State University and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 4th round of the 2015 MLB draft. He currently plays right field for their farm team the Salem Red Sox.

Ryker James was born this morning to Tate and Margaret Matheny. Congrats to the skipper. Mike is now a grandpa! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/ehY5QStp63 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 13, 2017

Thanks to the boys for hooking @margaret.matheny and I up. A post shared by Tate Matheny (@tatematheny22) on May 22, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT