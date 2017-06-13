× Chaminade DT Trevor Trout narrows college list; Mizzou, Oklahoma, USC among those still in the mix

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- One of the most sought-after football prospects in the Class of 2018 has narrowed his list of possible college destinations twice in recent weeks, and as of Tuesday night, Trevor Trout is down to nine schools. The Chaminade Defensive Tackle posted his list on Twitter late Tuesday night.

Trout has offers from more than 30 programs, according to Rivals. Staying in the mix with Trout is critical for the University of Missouri, which is trying to capitalize on a plethora of Division I-caliber talent in Missouri high school classes of 2018 and 2019.

Oklahoma, which just saw the sudden retirement of head coach Bob Stoops, is also still in play. Trout confirmed he’s visiting Norman this coming weekend. The University of Miami (FL), is an interesting finalist, given that Craig Kuligowski, who helped Missouri establish a reputation for getting defensive linemen into the NFL, is now on staff there.

Student-athletes can’t make binding decisions to sign a letter of intent until December at the earliest.