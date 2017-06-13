× Clemons’ attorneys say plea agreement talks in the works

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Attorneys for a man awaiting re-trial in the deaths of two sisters forced off an abandoned Mississippi River bridge in St. Louis say in a court filing that they’re negotiating with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office on a plea agreement.

Reginald Clemons spent 22 years on death row before a judge last year granted a re-trial, citing procedural errors in his original trial. The re-trial is scheduled for August.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tiYPij ) reports that Clemons’ attorneys on Monday filed a motion to delay the trial, claiming the attorney general’s office has not provided DNA information the state plans to use. The motion says plea agreement discussions are ongoing.

Clemons and three others were convicted in the 1991 deaths of 20-year-old Julie Kerry and her 19-year-old sister, Robin.