Free summer lunch program expands, includes additional location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Summer break means no school. And for some children, that means no lunch.

That’s why St. Louis County Library is providing free meals for children this summer. The program runs through mid-August.

St. Louis County Library District Director Kristen Sorth said the demand is great, and that families are grateful.

“We’ve heard from lots of families. I’ve had letters, from parents - several parents - who said it’s one less thing to worry about,” Sorth said. “Not having access to meals definitely leads to stress in a family. And so, we’re trying to relieve the stress.”

Sorth said the Summer Lunch Program provided 12,000 meals to students last year.

The program has expanded to include seven branches this year. Children 18 and under are eligible for lunch weekdays 12-1 pm. On Fridays, they are treated to pizza.

Participants also need not worry about going hungry on weekends. On Thursdays, Operation Food Search provides bags full of healthy food for children to take home.

The summer lunch program is offered at the following St. Louis County Library branches:

Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Drive St. Louis, MO 63114

Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63034

Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63136

Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road St. Louis, MO 63121

Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Lane Hazelwood, MO 63042

Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074

Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road St. Louis, MO 63123