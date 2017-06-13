Brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays, brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports is taking you to Chicago, Illinois!

Welcome to Chicago, the city that feels like home. Here we have a little something for everyone. You can visit world-class museums, dine at one of our many Michelin-star restaurants or catch a show in one of over 200 theaters. No matter what you love to do, you’ll feel right at home doing it here.

One winner will receive a prize including:

Two-night stay at Omni Chicago Hotel

Located in the heart of the city, the beloved Omni Chicago Hotel is the only all-suite luxury accommodations on Michigan Avenue, and is now even better. Celebrating its recent renovation, the hotel underwent an $11 million transformation which includes a renovation and upgrade of all public space, and newly appointed guest suites, including 10 specialty suites. Embracing the iconic architecture within Chicago, the redesign highlights historical elements of Louis Sullivan’s intricate sketches, the Chicago School’s building materials and the whimsy of modern sculptures synonymous with the city.

While in Chicago, be sure to take in all the local attractions including shopping, parks, museums and music venues. Dine at the highly-acclaimed 676 Restaurant at Omni Chicago Hotel, known for its dramatic views of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and a commitment to a true farm-to-fork experience. Explore the Art Institute of Chicago, take a stroll along the beautiful lakefront or retreat to the comforts of one of the finest suites in Chicago.

Suite Description:

Omni Chicago Hotel offers you a luxury hotel experience with 347 guest suites that are some of the most sought-after accommodations in the downtown area. Stretch out in the luxurious space of your private suite, complete with an elegant parlor separated by classic French doors.

4 Chicago CityPASS booklets

Chicago’s CityPASS is a great way to see Chicago’s top visitor attractions. Each ticket booklet includes prepaid admission to:

Shedd Aquarium (VIP Entry)

Willis Tower’s Skydeck Chicago (Fast Pass)

The Field Museum (VIP Entry)

Your choice of 360 Chicago (Express Entry) OR Museum of Science and Industry (Express entry)

Your choice of either the Adler Planetarium (VIP Entry) OR Art Institute of Chicago (Fast Pass entry)

Two (2) $100 dining gift certificates to the following restaurants:

Mon Ami Gabi – located in the heart of Lincoln Park in Chicago, Mon Ami Gabi is a classic French bistro that embraces a passion for food, wine and culture. Whether you come for the Onion Soup Au Gratin, Steak Frites or decadent Profiteroles, Mon Ami Gabi offers something to satisfy all tastes. For those looking to indulge in a unique dish, the Escargots de Bourgogne with garlic-herb butter is literally a sizzling experience. To complement the menu, an extensive selection of more than 80 boutique French wine varietals, handpicked by renowned chef and owner Gabino Sotelino, are served by the glass or bottle from our signature rolling wine cart. While the favorites are here in abundance, there’s always something new when you’re ready to fall in love all over again.

Farmhouse Chicago – Funky farm-themed hangout with salvaged decor serving American comfort food, regional beers & wines. The menu here changes frequently and the goal of the restaurant is to bring the best bounty from the Midwest. In that spirit, they source directly from their Farming Friends, the Green City Market when seasons permit and their very own roof top garden spring to fall.

PLUS, $100 VISA card from Gateway RV & Powersports

Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, June 20th.

