HOLLYWOOD- Rapper Ice Cube now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's not far from being Straight Outta Compton.

O'Shea Jackson's career started 30-years-ago with the group N.W.A. Their album Straight Outta Compton revolutionized gangsta rap. It also led them to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Aside from his musical career, Jackson has also been an actor, producer and director.