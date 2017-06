Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nascar Driver/Announcer Kenny Wallace will be holding a huge garage sale starting Wednesday, June 14 and running through Saturday, June 17.

Wallace will be selling numerous Nascar and other sports memorabilia. The sale will be held at Wallace's home, 4806 Old Lemay Ferry Road in Imperial, MO. Wallace has moved back into the Arnold area where he and his famous racing brothers were born. Kenny spent over 20 years living in Charlotte, NC when he was a full timer racer on the Nascar circuit.