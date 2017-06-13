Low-cost grocery chain Aldi adding hundreds more US stores

A woman pushes a shoppping trolley as she leaves an Aldi supermarket store in London on September 26, 2016.
Aldi UK announced on Monday that it will invest £300 million ($389 million, 346 million euros) to revamp its stores over the next three years. Aldi and its German rival Lidl have boomed in Britain, grabbing market share from traditional supermarkets Asda, Morrison, Sainsbury's and Tesco, as customers tightened their belts to save cash. / AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – Low-cost grocery chain Aldi says it plans to add more stores in the U.S. over the next five years, meaning more competition for traditional grocers, Walmart and organics-focused chains like Whole Foods.
The German company focuses on private-label goods, like Trader Joe’s does, so no Kraft macaroni and cheese, and has 1,650 stores in the United States. Aldi says it aims to give customers organic produce and meat raised without antibiotics.
It was already planning on expanding to 2,000 stores by the end of 2018. The company now says it will be at 2,500 locations by the end of 2022.
In comparison, Kroger, one of the largest U.S. grocery companies, owns chains including Kroger, Fry’s, Ralphs and Harris Teeter and has about 2,800 supermarkets.