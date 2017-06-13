× Missouri lawmaker decapitates chicken in anti-abortion Facebook video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – A Missouri state representative is drawing attention to the abortion debate at the state capitol after posting a video to Facebook on Monday showing him decapitate and later dismember a live chicken.

In the video, Rep. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove, 157th District) references Governor Eric Greitens’ call for a special session to repeal a St. Louis law that protects a woman from being fired or disciplined by her employer for having an abortion. Moon, who doesn’t think Greitens’ measure goes far enough, wants a full repeal of abortion across the state.

The video, which has more than 10,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon, has been posted below. It is graphic in nature; view at your own discretion.