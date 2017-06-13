× Missouri man gets 15 years for murder, burglary

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) _ A third defendant has been sentenced for participating in a southwest Missouri robbery in which a guest at a victim’s home fatally shot an accomplice.

The Joplin Globe reports that 39-year-old Shawn Hency, of Carthage, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder and two first-degree burglary counts.

Joplin police say Hency was one of four men who broke into two homes in March 2015 looking for money and drugs. At the second home, a guest killed 32-year-old Michael Dean in a shooting that was deemed justified.

A second co-defendant received a similar sentence, while a third was released on probation after 120 days in a prison treatment center.

Hency’s mother said prescription drugs prescribed after back surgeries led to depression and hospitalization for suicide attempts

