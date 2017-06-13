Missouri senators want investigation of governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A bipartisan group of six Missouri state senators is calling for a legislative investigation of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

A resolution filed by Kansas City Democratic Sen. Jason Holsman asks for an investigation of campaign use of a donor list from a charity that Greitens' helped found and that wasn't originally listed in campaign finance reports. Greitens' campaign was fined for failing to report use of the donor list. The charity helps veterans transition to the private-sector through volunteer work.

The senators also want to review a nonprofit that promotes Greitens' agenda and is not registered as a lobbying entity. The resolution also claims there is coordination between the nonprofit and the governor's office.

A spokesman for Greitens did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Holsman is joined by another Democrat and four Republicans.

10 a.m.

Missouri lawmakers are considering requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics as part of a special legislative session called specifically to address abortion issues.

A Missouri Senate committee is scheduled to hear proposals Tuesday, the second day of the special session.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens announced last week that he was calling lawmakers back to work. The abortion opponent wants new laws regulating the procedure following a recent federal judge's ruling that struck down some state abortion laws.

Among the laws struck down were requirements that doctors who perform abortins have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and that clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery.

Greitens also wants to undo a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination by employers and in housing based on ``reproductive health decisions,'' such as abortions or pregnancies.