MoDOT closing I-44 westbound between Stan Musial Bridge, I-55 split this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close more than two miles of westbound Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis this weekend.

According to Andrew Gates, a MoDOT spokesman, crews will remove and replace pavement at the bottom of the Poplar Street Bridge ramp to westbound I-44/southbound I-55, and replace joints along the bridge over 3rd Street.

To accommodate this work, MoDOT announced the following closures for 8 p.m. Friday:

All lanes of westbound I-44 at the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge

All lanes of westbound I-44 and southbound I-55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-44/I-55 split

Gates said commuters will only be able to continue on I-70 to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or exit to Tucker.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

As always, the MoDOT work is dependent on the weather.