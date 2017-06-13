New twist in the saga of where the confederate monument will be moved to

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A new twist in the battle over the future of the confederate war memorial.

The Missouri Civil War Museum says it is now the new owner of the monument and has the papers to prove it.

According to the executive director of the civil war museum, the original ordinance says that they Daughters of The Confederacy are the owners of the monument and Tuesday they were given the deed of ownership.

“We are 100 percent now as of this morning the rightful owners of that monument and we would love to work with the city as soon as possible to remove that and put it in safe keeping.”

According to Mark Trout, the Executive Director of the Missouri Civil War Museum the ordinance passed by the city in 1912 states that the United Daughters of The Confederacy could erect a monument in Forest Park but it was up to them to maintain it.

“So, that right there tells you it was not the cities property if it was the cities property or the city thought it was theirs or the daughters gave it to them it would have been the cities responsibility to take of it but that`s not how it has been for 103 years.”

Tuesday the President of the Missouri Division of the United Daughter of Confederacy sent Trout a deed gifting over the ownership of the statue to the museum.

In response to this Mayor Lyda Kewson`s office put out a statement saying in part, “That that the process to remove the monument began more than a year ago and in that time they have not been aware of an organization that has come forward with a credible clam of ownership to the monument.”

Trout says the United Daughters of The Confederacy didn`t come forward sooner because they didn`t have the people to look into it and hoped it would blow over.

“The vandalism started and political figures started getting involved they saw us in it and realized that even though it is their property the best place for it is in a civil war museum or civil war historic site.”

Trout says the museum has offered to take the monument. Pay for the process.

The mayor has previously said they want a say in how its displayed in the future, to ensure it will that will never celebrate the confederacy.

Trout says he can guarantees it won't be displayed until an appropriate historical setting is found.

“I will put in writing that we will never ever re-erect this monument in the city limits of St. Louis I will write that at a moment`s notice.”

Trout says the city can end this tomorrow. He knows the contractor the city is using and they will work with them to immediately move the statue.

He says he has reached out to the city and has not herd back. If he still doesn`t hear anything they will draft a document to send over to city hall.